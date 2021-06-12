When the LSU men’s track and field team arrived at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday for an evening 456 days in the making, the Tigers were a determined bunch.
Four times during Dennis Shaver’s 15 seasons as its head coach, LSU settled for second place at the NCAA outdoor championships — including three consecutive years from 2006-08.
But what happened on March 12, 2020, stung just as much, which is why the Tigers were motivated to get over the hump and give Shaver his first men’s national championship to go with the women's 2008 outdoor title.
It was on that day that top-ranked LSU, the clear favorite to win the men’s NCAA indoor title, found out COVID-19 canceled the meet the day before it was to start.
The disappointment hung with the Tigers for 15 months until they got individual wins from JuVaughn Harrison in the long jump and freshman Tzuriel Pedigo in the javelin Wednesday night and added four more wins Friday night to run away with the title.
LSU came out firing and raced to the title in the 4x100-meter relay, the first running event of the evening, and never looked back to win by 31 points over host Oregon.
“When you’re able to accomplish the championship in that event, it just really gets the ball rolling for you,” Shaver said. “The rest of the guys in their individual events just kind of picked it up from there."
Their margin of victory was the largest since Arkansas won by 38 points in 1994.
In addition to the relay, LSU claimed three individual events Friday night and finished the meet with 84 points and six total titles — second-most in the meet’s 99-year history behind Ohio State’s seven back in 1936.
“Last year, we were No. 1 going to indoor nationals and had the rug pulled from under us by COVID,” Shaver said. “Having it pulled away when they were primed and ready to make a run at a national championship, then having to sit out a whole year outdoors and not have that opportunity (was tough).
“When they came back to campus in the fall, they were all willing to do whatever they needed to do to make this happen today. I’m extremely proud of the sacrifices they made throughout the year to make it happen.”
LSU gave itself a chance by qualifying well at the NCAA East preliminary rounds and converted those qualifiers into points — scoring in nine of 10 events the Tigers were in.
After the 4x100 team of Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop and Terrance Laird got the stick around to win in 38.48 seconds, the Tigers turned it on even more.
Laird returned to win the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 10.05 seconds; Harrison became an NCAA championships double winner for the third time in his career by taking the high jump at 7 feet, 7¾ inches; and freshman Sean Burrell won the 400-meter hurdles with a world U20 record of 47.85 seconds.
“To do that in this atmosphere, to run a personal best and set a world junior record … that’s pretty cool,” Shaver said of Burrell, a former Zachary High School star who shaved a full second off his old PR.
Laird also ran second in the 200 meters, Williams was third in the 400 and Sean Dixon-Bodie, yet another freshman, had a PR to take fourth in the triple jump.
“To come here, and, quite honestly, just kind of dominate things today I think made it especially unique for us,” Shaver said.
It was especially fulfilling, he noted, to do it in front of the knowledgeable Oregon fans.
“The Oregon fans just love track and field,” Shaver said. “I know they’re Oregon fans, too, but they really do appreciate great performances.
"Even though the crowd was (COVID) limited, it was just a fantastic kind of atmosphere.”
Of course, his athletes had something to do with that — particularly three that were unexpected.
Laird’s come-from-behind victory in the 100 fell under that category, if only because he’s been more dominant in the 200 and had posted the fastest time in the world this season in that event going into the championships.
Also, Burrell’s age-group world record electrified the crowd as did Pedigo’s huge 252-7 throw on his final attempt in the javelin.
The PR vaulted him from seventh place to first in the competition and shattered Mikael Olander’s 34-year-old school mark in the process.
“So many special things happened for us,” Shaver said. “This has been a challenging year for our staff and for our student-athletes.
"Just to be able to make it here and turn in these kind of performances as a team is really something that’s unique and special. It’s something these guys are going to remember their entire lifetime.”