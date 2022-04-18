WHO: LSU vs. UL
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TELEVISION: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. UL is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; UL — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU hosts its Sun Belt neighbor in a midweek rivalry matchup. The Cajuns have base-stealing threats in Max Marusak (14 steals) and Tyler Robertson (13 steals). As a team, the Cajuns have stolen 79 bases out of their 98 attempts. Carson Roccaforte leads the team with a .345 batting average and seven home runs.