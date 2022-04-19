Designated hitter Brayden Jobert’s time violation in the top of the fifth inning of the final game of the Arkansas series Saturday has captured the attention of college baseball fans across the country.
LSU had two runners on base with two outs and a 1-0 lead when Jobert was called for being outside of the batter’s box for too long. As a result, the home plate umpire assessed him a strike, which was the third of the at-bat and resulted in an out to end the inning.
According to NCAA rules, a 20-second pitch clock is set when a pitcher is on the mound, meaning the pitcher has to begin his windup within 20 seconds of the home plate umpire signaling “play.” The umpire gives this signal when the pitcher has possession of the ball on the mound, when the catcher is in the catcher's box and when the batter is in the batter’s box.
Batters are expected to remain in the batter’s box during their at-bat, and if the batter does not enter the box and become alert to the pitcher with five or more seconds remaining on that 20-second clock, the umpire can assess a strike. Jobert stepped out of the batter’s box and did not enter within the time frame.
It’s not so much the rule itself that defined the moment. It is designed to speed up the game. But it’s the timing of it and how it was enforced that struck a chord with LSU.
The clock is maintained by the third-base umpire, and the only requirement is that the pitcher is aware of it.
“The pitcher gets a warning; the hitter does not get a warning,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Monday. “That doesn’t really make sense to me. He was fine until he took his foot back out of the box, at the same time, he’s trying to put together good at-bats.”
Johnson said he did notice that Jobert was close to violating the rule during his first at-bat, and motioned to get him back in the box. During the fifth inning, however, he tried to call a timeout when he saw Jobert had stepped out of it. The umpires didn’t see or hear Johnson’s request, and the strike was called.
“I don’t think that it was a good time for it to be enforced, and I let the umpires know that,” Johnson said.
This hasn’t just happened to LSU. During the Florida vs. Florida State game March 29, the same home plate umpire called Florida’s Deric Fabian out on an 0-2 count for the same reason. The Gators had a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with a runner on first with one out.
Johnson was aware of that.
“The part I didn’t see was the third-base umpire coming down to enforce it,” Johnson said. “I had my focus on the plate guy — they give a warning for the pitcher, but they don’t give a warning for the hitter. I think they should.”