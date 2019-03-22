ATHENS, Ga. — Zack Hess had not pitched better this season than he did on Friday night.

Locked in a tight game throughout his start, the junior pitcher threw with precision. He escaped a seventh inning jam to preserve a small lead. He didn’t walk a single batter. And behind Hess, No. 7 LSU won a 1-0 game against No. 9 Georgia at Foley Field.

Hess needed to pitch his best for LSU (17-5, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) to win this game. The Tigers struggled against Georgia ace Emerson Hancock, recording three hits. One mistake from Hess could have resulted in a loss.

Instead, Hess threw eight scoreless innings against the Bulldogs (19-3, 3-1 SEC). He had allowed at least two walks every game this season, and a week ago, he walked six batters. On Friday night, Hess controlled all of his pitches.

Hess entered the season as LSU’s undisputed Friday night starter, but a few weeks ago, coach Paul Mainieri pressured him. Mainieri said Hess needed to pitch better after he labored through his first three starts.

For the second straight week, Hess pitched like a Friday night starter in the SEC. He threw with precision, striking out nine hitters. When Georgia put a runner on third base with two outs in the first inning, Hess froze Georgia’s John Cable, striking him out looking to end the inning.

LSU put a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but the Tigers didn’t score either time. After a double play ended the second inning with a runner on third base, LSU didn’t reach base again until Antoine Duplantis hit a leadoff double in the seventh inning.

Duplantis moved to third on a groundout. He scored when Daniel Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly into left field. Duplantis broke for home as the left fielder caught the ball. He beat the throw, scoring the only run of the game.

Only two batters reached base against Hess until the seventh inning. Two hits, one a double to the right field corner, put runners on second and third with one out. But Hess struck out one batter and induced a ground ball from another, ending the threat.

When Hess walked out for the eighth inning, he had thrown 106 pitches. Devin Fontenot warmed up.

Hess gave up to a leadoff single to Cam Shepherd, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Mainieri walked out to the mound, but he left Hess in the game. After Hess recorded the second out, he gave up a bouncing ground ball up the middle.

Second baseman Hal Hughes dove to knock the ball down. As Shepherd rounded third, shortstop Josh Smith picked it up. Hess watched, standing between the mound and the third base line. Brock Mathis caught the throw well before Shepherd reached the plate. He tagged him out to end the inning.

Hess roared. He jumped to a throng of players who spilled out of the dugout. Hess, this ace expected to lead the staff all year, had escaped Georgia’s final scoring threat.