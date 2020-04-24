LSU's leading tackler is headed to join a few familiar SEC faces with the Cleveland Browns after Jacob Phillips' named was called at the tail-end of the third round.

The Browns selected Phillips with the No. 97 overall pick, a compensatory selection awarded to the Browns.

Phillips will join LSU teammate Grant Delpit with the Browns, who have spent all four of their picks on SEC players. Cleveland picked up Alabama OT Jedrick Wills in the first round and Missouri DT Jordan Elliott earlier in the third.

He also joins former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, and a pair of former LSU wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Phillips marked the fifth former LSU player picked on Friday, marking the second consecutive the program had that many players drafted. The 10 total picks broke the program record that had been set at nine in the 2013 draft and matched the following year in 2014.

Phillips joined Delpit, Kristian Fulton, Damien Lewis and Lloyd Cushenberry as Day 2 picks, a day after Burrow, K'Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire went off the board in the first round.

The middle linebacker started all 15 games for LSU and logged 113 tackles (56 solo), including 8 apiece in both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff Championship. He logged double-digit tackles in four games.

The Nashville native measured 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds at the NFL Combine and showed off his athleticism with a 4.66-second 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical leap and 126-inch mark in the broad jump.

+2 How LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips found his voice within the defense: 'You've got to scream' Inside linebacker Jacob Phillips has stepped into the role of a vocal leader this season and become one of LSU's most important players — not only for his talent, but for his experience and knowledge of the playbook.

HOMETOWN : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee HIGH SCHOOL : East Nashville

: East Nashville POSITION : LB

: LB CLASS: Junior

2019 SEASON

GAMES : 15

: 15 TACKLES : 113 (56 solo)

: 113 (56 solo) SACKS : 1

: 1 FORCED FUMBLE/RECOVERY: 1