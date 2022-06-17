LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly has accepted the head coaching job at the University of Washington.
Kelly, who was brought in under new head coach Jay Johnson, helped the Tigers achieve the No. 4 ERA in the SEC (4.09), up from No. 8 during the 2021 season (4.53). His staff also held batters to the No. 4 lowest batting average in the conference (.235) as opposed to the previous year's .252 (No. 9 in the SEC).
Kelly previously worked at the University of Washington as an assistant, where he was named the National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018. During his seven seasons there (2013-19), Kelly helped produce 15 MLB draft selections.
He more recently was the pitching coach at Arizona State during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before moving to LSU.