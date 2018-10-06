GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As day gradually faded to night and shadows marched across the face of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — much more inexorably than LSU and Florida’s offenses did at times, it must be said — the P.A. system blared out Tom Petty’s defiant “I Won’t Back Down” with the fourth quarter loomed ahead.

On this day, Gainesville’s lost son could have been wailing plaintively about either team.

There was a bit more scoring than expected, but the Tigers and Gators turned into the kind of titanic punch/counterpunch, hit and miss Southeastern Conference struggle you expected it would be.

It had the texture of a game that would turn on a play, a turnover, a penalty, a friendly or unfriendly tumble of the football dice. The kind fortune that favored the Tigers through some of their five straight winning rolls to start the season. The kind of fortune that never lasts.

A turnover early and a turnover (or two) late. That and Florida’s pluck and execution and (feel free to roll your eyes) a little aw-shucks-mom’s-apple-pie-and-Gator-football sermon from Tim Tebow as he was inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor during the first half conspired to doom LSU by a 27-19 count.

The Tigers are 5-1. Had anyone possessed the clairvoyance to announce to the world in the preseason that LSU would be 5-1 at the midway point, there would have been disbelief followed by happy delirium across Louisiana.

But the “1” in 5-1, when it comes, hurts more than the string of victories over teams like Auburn and Miami provoke wonder and delight. That’s the nature of college football, where the wins become taken for granted and the losses seem like the end of the world.

“It always stings when you turn the ball over,” said LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry said outside the LSU locker room as a somber line of his teammates trudged past to the buses. “But you can’t point the finger. It’s a team loss.”

Indeed it was, particularly for a team that has won week upon week by being successful in all three phases.

The special teams did not let LSU down on Saturday, In fact, it looked for a breathtaking gulp of a moment in the fourth quarter that the Tigers were aligning for another Cole Tracy game-winning 3-pointer.

“I thought our defense was going to stop them and that we were going to win," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.

LSU had the chance after its defense, which was alarmingly shoved around by Florida for a season-high 215 rushing yards, forced a punt that gave the Tigers the ball with 2:21 remaining down 20-19. But LSU's hope bubble burst when former McDonogh 35 prep star Brad Stewart (The New Orleans Advocate’s 2016 Defensive Player of the Year) swooped in from his strong safety spot to intercept Joe Burrow and race 25 yards into the end zone for the game’s final points with 1:45 left.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

“I saw the quarterback peek over at his receiver, and he knew that our linebacker was about to blitz,” Stewart said. “So I just made a play off the receiver.”

LSU was still a good play or three away from forcing overtime with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The way this season has started for the Tigers, anything was possible. But LSU’s magic wouldn’t spark as Burrow’s last pass in front of the Florida bench was also picked off with :21 left.

“At the end of the day, they executed better than we executed,” LSU linebacker Devin White said. “So hats off to them.”

The big plays at the end are the ones people remember, but the ones at the beginning can count for just as much. After LSU marched 75 yards with surprising authority for the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard Nick Brossette run, one of the Tigers’ most impressive drives of the season, LSU was moving again after a Florida punt. But Burrow, who was harassed time and again Saturday, didn’t feel the back side pressure and fumbled at the Gators’ 33. How different the game might have been if the Tigers had gone up double digits early.

They didn’t, and they didn’t win, and now LSU goes home to face No. 2-ranked Georgia next Saturday. Then Mississippi State. Then Alabama two weeks after that.

“Three big games,” nose tackle Breiden Fehoko said, “to determine our season.”

That’s life in the pitiless SEC.

No time to back down now.