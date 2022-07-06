Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 59 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 59, Jarvis Green:
59 Jarvis Green
DE, 1998-2001
All-SEC 2001
Jarvis Green’s life is a little like a movie.
A famous movie.
If you know the story of “Forrest Gump,” you know a bit about Green’s story as well. A football star who after his playing days were over went into the shrimp business to help a friend.
Green has heard his share of Forrest Gump jokes. But there was no joke about what a dominant pass rusher he was at LSU, or the success he had after his days with the Tigers and beyond.
Born in 1979 in Thibodaux, Green was a superstar prep prospect at Donaldsonville High School, recording 136 tackles with 16 sacks in a 14-game schedule as a senior. After signing with LSU he immediately jumped into the starting lineup at defensive end, recording 50 tackles with seven sacks.
Though he had to battle through injuries as a junior, Green was a four-year starter for the Tigers. He had seven sacks again as a sophomore and recorded a career-high 52 tackles his senior year in 2001, an All-SEC worthy season contributing to LSU’s drive to its first SEC championship since 1988.
A fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2002, Green launched a nine-year NFL career. He would win two Super Bowls with New England before finishing with the Houston Texans in 2010. His cousin Howard Green played defensive tackle for LSU in 2000-01 before going on to the Baltimore Ravens in 2002 and the New Orleans Saints from 2003-04.
After leaving the NFL, Jarvis Green dabbled in real estate before returning home to Louisiana in 2012. A friend approached Green, saying he owed him a favor.
“He asked me to come help his family sell shrimp,” Green said. “I didn’t know anything about shrimp. I know what they taste like and that I like to eat them, but that was about it.”
Jarvis Green eventually started his own seafood company called Oceans 97, paying tribute to his jersey number in New England. He also runs the Jarvis Green Foundation, which helps youngsters live healthy and provides resources to single mothers impacted by natural disasters.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Tackles Sacks FR INTs
1998 10-10 50 7 0 0
1999 10-9 51 7 2 0
2000 10-9 34 2 0 0
2001 12-12 52 4 1 0
TOTALS 42-40 187 20 3 0