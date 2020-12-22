Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Devin Fontenot 2021 preseason All-Americans.
Florida, ranked preseason No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball, led the three All-American teams with six selections. Collegiate Baseball released the teams Tuesday.
One of seven pitchers on the first team, Hill projects as the ace of LSU's staff next season. He allowed one hit in 11⅔ innings during the shortened 2020 season while notching 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against him.
Fontenot was picked as one of two relief pitchers on the second team. Fontenot, a senior, had a 0.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 10 innings last spring. He recorded four saves.