LSU senior Skylar Mays picked up another big honor Monday morning while being named to the Academic All-America team by the College Sports Information Directors of America for the third year in a row.
Mays, a second-team Academic All-American in 2018 and a first-team pick last season and this year, was named by CoSIDA as its 2019-20 Academic All-America of the Year.
A Baton Rouge native, Mays topped the list of 15 student-athletes, made up of five-man first, second and third teams, honored by CoSIDA on Monday.
Mays, a kinesiology major with a concentration in human movement/pre-med, has accumulated a 3.9 grade point average while excelling on the basketball court.
He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick last season and was named the league's Scholar Athlete of the Year and could repeat when the conference announces its 2020 awards Tuesday.
Mays was a top-10 finalist for the Jerry West Award that goes to the nation’s top shooting guard and is also in the final 10 players in the running for rhe NCAA Senior CLASS Award.
He leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.7 points per game and is second on the team in assists with 3.2 a game.
For his four-year career, Mays is the only player in LSU program history with 1,600 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals.