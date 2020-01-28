LSU basketball coach Will Wade had a pointed message for his team Monday.
Returning to work after a 69-67 victory over Texas in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge, the Tigers learned that their 15-4 overall record and 6-0 mark in league play isn’t playing that well with Wade.
Nor was a No. 22 ranking in the AP poll, the first time LSU, which has won eight games in a row since a 7-4 start, has been in the Top 25 since Nov. 11.
An animated Wade was quick to point out to reporters that the Tigers held the No. 23 ranking the first week of the regular season for just one week after suffering a two-point defeat at VCU.
So the message was clearly stated to his team Monday afternoon: With their last six wins coming by four points or fewer — by a grand total of 15 points — scraping by isn’t going to get LSU to where it wants to be in March.
With the team’s momentum still intact after its narrow victory at Texas, Wade wanted to make sure the Tigers know what’s in front of them with two-thirds of the SEC schedule remaining.
It’s back to the league grind at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Alabama (12-7, 4-2 SEC) coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on a roll, too. The Crimson Tide has picked up 10 wins in its past 13 games following a 2-4 start under first-year coach Nate Oats.
“This continues our momentum,” Wade said after slipping past Texas. “Sometimes, you worry when you step out of conference. To come on the road and win, sometimes you need to worry about that. Now, we’ve got to get back to doing what we’re doing.”
That would be to focus on trying to repeat as SEC regular-season champions in a race that LSU leads by one game over Kentucky and by two over four others — including Alabama.
“Now, our goal is to position ourselves to play well in the SEC and stay at the top of the SEC and give ourselves a chance to win the SEC,” Wade said. “We have to get back to work and get going.”
To do that, he said, the Tigers will have to play with more consistency over the course of 40 minutes, and with a sense of urgency.
In their past six wins, they’ve has a second-half lead and have led by double digits in the last five before having to dig out a victory.
“We have to be more consistent … we get tired, we get fatigued and we make bad decisions,” Wade noted. “When you make bad decisions, bad things happen.”
The Tigers’ indiscretions have been well-documented, none more than a turnover problem that’s cropped up again lately and giving up too many rebounds on the defensive glass.
LSU is averaging 13.8 turnovers and is giving up 10.9 offensive rebounds a game, which their opponents have turned into 9.9 second-chance points.
“We better have people that have our sense of urgency to get this corrected,” he said. “You can be blinded by all this. We’re 6-0 in league, but we could easily be sitting here 2-4 having lost a lot of these games because we’ve blown these simple things. We’ve lost our focus.”
Alabama will be a solid test, he said, because of its pace on offense and experienced players in guards Kira Lewis and John Petty and guard/forward Herbert Jones.
The Crimson Tide leads the league in rebounding with 41.5 per game, scoring at 82.8 points a game and 3-point field-goal percentage at 35.8%, led by Petty’s 47.8%.
Lewis ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring (16.8), while Petty is tied for sixth (16.4).
“Everybody wants to sit over here and pat ourselves on the back for being ranked and 15-4, but it’s not going to work against Alabama,” Wade said. “They’ll come in here and slap us around if we don’t get this stuff corrected.”
The basics
WHAT: Alabama at No. 22 LSU
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Ole Miss, 11 a.m. Saturday
Briefly
• LSU has won 11 consecutive SEC regular-season games dating to last season. It's the third-longest streak in Division I.
• LSU has an eight-game winning streak for the second year n a row. The last time that happened was in 1979 and 1980.
• The Tigers continue to dominate the paint area, scoring 38.8 points per game to their oppoentns' 26.8 points per game.
Probable lineups
Alabama (12-7, 4-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Kira Lewis 6-3 So. 16.8 4.6*
G John Shackelford 6-3 Fr. 12.3 4.2
G John Petty 6-5 Jr. 16.4 7.1
G/F Herbert Jones 6-7 Jr. 10.1 6.2
F Alex Reese 6-9 Jr. 9.3 4.7
Key reserves
G James Bolden 6-0 Sr. 8.4 1.9
F Galin Smith 6-9 Jr. 2.7 2.4
F Javian Davis 6-9 Fr. 5.9 4.1
* assists
LSU (15-4, 6-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 11.7 4.6*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.7 4.8
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.6 7.8
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.2 6.8
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.5 6.6
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.2 3.8
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 2.1 2.1
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.1 0.4
* assists