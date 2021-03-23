Newly released records show that LSU's 2013 sexual harassment investigation into Les Miles spanned eight months, from February of that year into October, prompting hours-long meetings of LSU officials and attorneys for Miles.

The Advocate | The Times-Picayune received billing records Tuesday from LSU that document how Taylor Porter handled the investigation into Miles.

The invoices, which are partially redacted for other legal work Taylor Porter was doing for LSU at the time, show that Taylor Porter's work on the Miles investigation began on Feb. 28, 2013 with a "telephone conference" with LSU senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar over "potential HR issues."

The next day, on March 1, 2013, Taylor Porter attorney Vicki Crochet met with Segar and former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva over a complaint that had been filed against Miles. And then on March 2, they met with Miles and attorney Ed Hardin about the complaint.

At that point, William Jenkins, then interim president of LSU, was also alerted about the complaint, while the billing records show that the LSU Board of Supervisors received emails related to it. Taylor Porter confirmed through an LSU spokesman, however, that references to the "board" in their billing records are referring to the three board members who were involved in the investigation rather than the board as a whole. Those former members are Hank Danos, Bobby Yarborough and Stanley Jacobs.

Jenkins previously told this newspaper that he did not remember the allegations into Miles. While Danos, Yarborough and Jacobs were named in the Taylor Porter report as among those who helped guide decision-making over whether to fire Miles, the other former LSU board members from 2013 have not spoken publicly about whether they were made aware of the investigation into Miles.

Within a week of the initial phone call with Segar, Taylor Porter began meeting with the student who had filed the complaint against Miles and with her father. And by March 8, Taylor Porter was discussing how to field any media inquiries that the investigation might prompt.

Taylor Porter conducted interviews throughout March, the records show.

By April 10, Taylor Porter was preparing for a Board of Supervisors meeting. And by April 17, the firm reviewed "potential resolutions with Alleva." LSU's recent Husch Blackwell report states that on April 19, Alleva emailed Jenkins to recommend that Miles be fired "for cause" over the investigation.

But that didn't happen. By the end of April, Taylor Porter billing records say the firm's lawyers were discussing "policies suggested by coach's counsel" and reviewing a draft report for the LSU Board of Supervisors related to Miles.

They finalized the draft in May and reported to the board that month.

But they continued to meet with the student's attorney, Miles' attorneys and other LSU officials throughout June. A June 5 billing entry describes Taylor Porter as meeting with Alleva, Segar, Jenkins and board members to discuss the status of the investigation.

By late June, LSU had installed F. King Alexander as president. He was then looped into the discussions as well, the Taylor Porter records show. On June 20, Taylor Porter created "revisions to letter agreement with coach" and met with Miles' attorney about "steps toward resolution."

The meetings continued into July, including a July 2 "meeting at LSU to update Dr. Alexander and board members" while Miles' attorney Peter Ginsberg made LSU a "new offer."

They continued to review terms in August over an agreement LSU made with Miles that he would go to counseling sessions over the sexual harassment allegations. By the end of August, Taylor Porter billing records say that they were on "final revisions" to their directive to Miles and executing that agreement.

The investigation had largely wound down by then, though the records show that Taylor Porter billed for a few final issues in September and October, including more discussions with Miles' attorneys.

Miles, who was near the height of his popularity at the time of the previously unknown sexual harassment investigation, lost his job at LSU in 2016 amid a football losing streak. He became head coach at the University of Kansas in 2018, but "parted ways" with Kansas a few weeks ago after the sexual harassment investigation became public.

