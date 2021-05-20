Turns out, the golfers who were denied a chance to play even one stroke in the canceled NCAA Baton Rouge regional weren’t done after all.

The folks behind the website BarstoolSports.com were sympathetic to the plight of the 12 teams and unattached players who were left behind when the top six teams from the Baton Rouge regional, including LSU, advanced automatically. So, they hastily put together a tournament called the Let Them Play Classic on Thursday and Friday in Chandler, Arizona, near where the NCAA Championships will be held Friday in Scottsdale.

Forty-seven players representing 13 teams are taking part in the tournament, a field which includes Mississippi State sophomore and U.S. Women’s Open qualifier Abbey Daniel of Covington.