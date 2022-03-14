WHO: No. 4 LSU (13-3) vs. Tulane (10-6)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Tulane is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Tulane — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Tulane earned a spot on three Top 25 lists after winning a series against defending national championMississippi State, in which it defeated the Bulldogs in two of its three games. But the Green Wave fell from the rankings after dropping four straight, including a 7-2 loss to Southern Mississippi and three straight losses to Evansville. Infielder Ethan Groff leads the Green Wave with a .411 batting average and three home runs this year. Groff was the star in the series against Mississippi State, hitting. 647 with 10 runs, on 11 hits, eight runs driven in, four doubles and two home runs. LSU has not yet named a starter from the mound, but is led by Dylan Crews at the plate, who is batting .406 so far this year.