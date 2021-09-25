LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not play in Saturday's game against Mississippi State because of an injury.
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported Saturday morning that Stingley won't take the field today because of a foot injury he suffered on Wednesday in practice.
Prior to the game, Stingley wasn't in uniform and was wearing a boot on his lower left left.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron described Stingley as "very questionable" on Thursday for the MSU.
Stingley is battling an injury that plagued him during fall camp, and his absence is a significant blow to a defense that's been inconsistent at times this season.
Sophomore Dwight McGlothern was expected to play in Stingley's place.
LSU and Mississippi State kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN.