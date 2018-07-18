Soon, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will no longer have the richest contract among college football assistant coaches.
According to a Yahoo! Sports report, Clemson -- pending Board of Trustees approval -- is set to give its own defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, a contract extension worth $11.6 million over the next five years.
Aranda was awarded a new contract at the end of the 2017 season after a serious pursuit from Texas A&M. His deal runs through the 2021 season, the same as LSU coach Ed Orgeron's, and pays him $10 million over the next four seasons.
That figure comes out to $2.5 million per year for Aranda, which is more than Venables' soon-to-be $2.3 million per year. But Venables' overall contract value exceeds Aranda's by $1.6 million, the report says.
"Coach O made clear Dave was his guy and we made a commitment to keep (him) a Tiger," LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in January. "His work ethic and success on the field is unrivaled. This was an important step for the future of our program."
According to Aranda's new contract, the third-year coordinator owes the program nothing if he were to accept a head coaching position or "any position" in the NFL. The latter is new language to his deal.
Like Aranda's deal, there's no buyout if Venables takes a head coaching job.
LSU shown it has no qualms about giving big contracts to assistants.
The school is paying its assistant football coaches $6.405 million, joining at least three other programs in cracking the $6 million mark: Ohio State ($7.06M), Clemson ($6.585M) and Georgia ($6.42M).
LSU's total assistant pay was $5.915 million last year, second behind Alabama's $5.995 million.
LSU coaching staff (2018)
Name
Contract expiration
Salary
Ed Orgeron, head coach
Dec. 31. 2021
$3.5M
Dave Aranda, DC/AHC
March 31, 2022
$2.5M
Steve Ensminger, OC/QBs
March, 31, 2020
$800,000
Tommie Robinson, RBs/RC, AHC
March 31, 2020
$600,000
James Cregg, O-line
March 31, 2020
$475,000
Jerry Sullivan, PG coordinator
Jan. 31, 2019
$450,000
Corey Raymond, cornerbacks
March 31, 2020
$425,000
Greg McMahon, SPT coordinator
March 31, 2020
$375,000
Bill Busch, safeties
March 31, 2020
$375,000
Mickey Joseph, receivers
March 31, 2019
$225,000
Dennis Johnson, D-line
March 31, 2019
$180,000
Total
$9.905M