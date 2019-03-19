Alex Bregman is about to get paid.

According to a Houston Chronicle report, the Astros' starting third baseman and former LSU standout has agreed to sign a new six-year, $100 million contract.

Bregman's previous deal paid him less than $600,000 last season, according to MLB.com.

The All Star infielder was taken by the Astros with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 Draft. He became the highest ever LSU draftee.

Bregman was instrumental in Houston's 2017 World Series championship and was selected to both the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, earning game MVP honors, and 2018 Home Run Derby.

