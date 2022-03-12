While the NCAA notice of allegations sent to LSU focused mostly on potential violations committed by men’s basketball coach Will Wade, the document included charges against the football program, key pieces that helped the NCAA accuse the university of lack of institutional control.
The NCAA said LSU “failed to exercise institutional control and monitor the conduct and administration of its football and men’s basketball programs” from February 2012 to June 2020, opening the school to potentially harsher penalties.
Citing three previously reported violations, the notice of allegations said “the institution violated the NCAA principle of rules compliance when it failed to adequately monitor the activities of representatives of its athletics interests in its football program” over the eight-year period.
The notice of allegations, which The Advocate obtained through a records request, included the allegation that John Paul Funes provided $180,150 worth of embezzled funds from Our Lady of the Lake hospitals to the family of former LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, a Level I violation.
Funes arranged for Alexander’s father to receive $3,150 in February 2012, plus recurring monthly payments of $3,000 to work for Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. The arrangement lasted for almost five years, the notice said, even though Alexander’s father “worked no more than five events” for the foundation.
The football program was also charged with a Level II violation for an incident after the 2019 national championship game when former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handed out $2,000 in cash to four players.
Lastly, the NCAA alleged former head coach Ed Orgeron had impermissible contact with a recruit in January 2019 before the completion of the player’s junior year, a Level III violation.
In response, LSU cut eight scholarships over the next two years, reduced recruiting visits and banned Beckham from the facility for two years. The school then self-imposed a one-year bowl ban on a team with a 3-5 record at the time, an attempt to avoid further penalties against the program as the NCAA continued its investigation.
The notice of allegations noted LSU “reacted quickly to the discovery of the football violations, accepted responsibility and implemented penalties that included disassociating from the representatives of its athletics interests,” meaning Funes and Beckham.
However, LSU’s men’s basketball and football infractions cases were sent jointly to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) in September 2020, tying the cases of the two programs together into once case.
LSU repeatedly asked the NCAA to split the cases, according to documents obtained by The Advocate through a records request during the investigation, but IARP rules required the panel to consider them together.
Receiving the notice of allegations earlier this week from the Complex Case Unit, in which Wade was accused of five Level I violations, led LSU to fire Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong for cause Saturday afternoon after the team returned from the Southeastern Conference tournament.
President William F. Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement “our decision to terminate Coach Wade and Coach Armstrong is not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations,” but the school intends to cooperate.
LSU has almost three months to issue a response to the notice of allegations. The Complex Case Unit then has another 60 days to respond, and the two sides will schedule a hearing with the panel.
There, the IARP will ultimately determine punishments. Unlike the NCAA’s regular enforcement staff, the IARP’s final decision cannot be appealed and LSU hopes it can avoid further penalties against the football program.