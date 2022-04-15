The top of LSU softball’s lineup decided against merely slapping through a clear, windy Friday night in Tiger Park.
Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs stood in the box and swung hard on South Carolina’s pitches.
Two of their four combined hits drove in four of LSU’s seven runs in a 7-3 victory over the Gamecocks.
Leadoff hitter Coffey kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning by smacking a double off the left-center wall. An inning later, it was Briggs’ turn to swing for the fences. With two outs and the bases loaded, LSU's two-hole hitter cranked a triple deep into left field that cleared the bases.
The win clinched the Southeastern Conference series for LSU (26-16, 7-7).
While Coffey and Briggs carried the Tigers at the plate, freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin pitched a strong game in relief of starter Shelby Wickersham. Chaffin pitched 4⅔ innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit and striking out seven.
“(Chaffin) did a good job,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “(She) came out well prepared and did a good job of executing the plan, and it seemed like she was throwing hard and hitting her spots.”
Torina said she was happy to see Coffey and Briggs have success.
“I know (Coffey and Briggs) have not been thrilled with their performances the last few games,” Torina said. "I know they’ve put in a lot of time and worked really hard to just kind of get back to where they were. So it's nice to see them have some success.”
Torina pulled Wickersham in the third inning after she allowed South Carolina (23-20, 2-12) to score three runs. Jordan Fabian ripped a liner to left field to drive in the first two runs. Two more hits, including a liner into the right-center wall, scored two more Gamecocks for a 3-0 lead.
Chaffin came on with one out in the third inning and ended the inning by snagging a hard-hit grounder and firing to first for the out.
Coffey drove in LSU's first run with line-drive double off the left-center wall in the fourth inning. That prompted South Carolina to make a pitching change.
A Briggs liner to shallow center put runners on the corners for Taylor Pleasants, who hit a foul pop fly near the South Carolina dugout. The Gamecocks third baseman caught the ball, but then stepped into the dugout and out of play.
After a lengthy replay review, officials called Pleasants out but both runners advanced with Coffey scoring.
South Carolina failed to score in the fifth, and it made a second pitching change after an error tied the game at 3-3.
South Carolina reliever Kelsey Oh loaded the bases by walking Coffey. Briggs then cleared the bases by cranking her liner barely out of reach for the Gamecocks' left fielder for a 7-3 lead.
After getting the Gamecocks' in order in the sixth, Chaffin struck out her first batter in the seventh. The second hitter flew out to left, and the third went down swinging to end the game.
The Tigers’ first hit of the game was a line drive to center off the bat of Peterson in the second inning. Coffey followed with her own single to left field, but Briggs stranded both runners by grounding out to the shortstop.
A couple of LSU hits in the bottom of the third looked promising, but both Pleasants’ and Georgia Clark’s high-arching hits fell just shy of the warning track. The Tigers stranded another two runners, bringing their total to seven through only three innings.