Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Friday marks 51 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 51, Ken Kavanaugh:
51 Ken Kavanaugh Sr.
End, 1937-39
College Football Hall of Fame inductee 1963
All-American 1939
All-SEC 1938-39
In 1939, the LSU football team flew to Massachusetts to play Holy Cross, becoming the first college team to ever travel by air.
One Tiger, Ken Kavanaugh, had already been traveling by air for two years before that.
Born in 1916 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Kavanaugh lettered at LSU in 1937, earned All-SEC honors as a junior and erupted on the national scene as a senior. In an era when many coaches thought of passing as a necessary evil, Kavanaugh led the nation with 467 yards receiving on 30 catches. Modest numbers by modern standards, but more than enough to make Kavanaugh an All-American and land him in seventh place in that year’s Heisman Trophy balloting.
“Kavanaugh was a pass-completer rather than a receiver,” LSU coach Bernie Moore said, “simply because he’d catch passes no one else could get to.”
At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds and possessing matinee idol good looks, Kavanaugh was a glimpse of the passing game to come. Drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears in 1940, he led the NFL with 28.5 yards per catch in 1941 and went on to an eight-year pro career before retiring with 162 catches for 3,626 yards and 50 touchdowns in 1950. He was named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to its All-1940s team and made two Pro Bowls.
Kavanaugh likely would have had even better stats and more accolades were it not for his service in World War II. Kavanaugh missed the 1942 through 1944 seasons serving in the Army Air Corps as a bomber pilot, flying 30 missions over Germany. His bravery earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with four Oak Clusters.
In 1951, Kavanaugh moved on to the New York Giants as an assistant coach. He remained with the franchise for the next five decades, shifting from coaching to the scouting department in 1971 where he remained until his retirement in 1999.
“He really loved his job,” said Kavanaugh’s son Ken Jr., who played receiver for LSU from 1969-71. “It kept him in touch, not only with the game but all the people he had met over the years.”
Elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1963, Kavanaugh died in Sarasota, Florida, on Jan. 25, 2007, drawing praise from Giants president and CEO John Mara.
“Ken Kavanaugh was a revered member of the Giants family,” Mara said. “He led an extraordinary life, from his years of service in World War II through his career in the NFL as a player, coach and scout. He made many important contributions to the Giants over the years, and we will miss him very much.”
CAREER STATS
Year Catches Yards YPC TDs
1937 11 310 28.2 4
1938 17 294 17.3 5
1939 30 470 15.7 7
TOTALS 58 1,074 18.5 16
OTHER GREATS
Max Fugler, C, 1957-59
The center for the White team on LSU’s 1958 national champions, Fugler was the only other All-American from that era besides Billy Cannon.
Albert Richardson, LB, 1979-82
An All-American as a senior and three-time All-SEC pick from 1980-82, Richardson held school records for tackles in a game (21, South Carolina, 1982) and in his career (452).