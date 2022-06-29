Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 66 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 66, Alan Faneca:
66 Alan Faneca
G, 1995-97
All-American 1997
All-SEC 1996-97
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee 2021
Growing up on the West Bank of New Orleans, Alan Faneca was one of those kids whose bedroom was adorned with purple and gold gear.
Born in New Orleans in 1976, he attended John Curtis from fifth through eighth grade, but then moved to Houston where he prepped at Lamar Consolidated. But perhaps the brief time away weakened the bonds to his home state team, because the day before the start of the 1994 national signing period, he committed to Alabama.
Faneca changed his mind the next day. It was a fortunate decision for LSU, because after redshirting in 1994, he started at right guard the next three seasons, earning All-American honors in 1997 and making the All-SEC team in 1996 as well. He specialized in blowing holes for another All-American, Kevin Faulk, earning a reputation as a superb run blocker.
“He was one of the guys who was a great student of the game and his technique,” said former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo, himself a former All-American guard at Notre Dame. “He broke the game down more coach-like than player-like. It was really important to him. Alan bought into the ‘a 6-inch step is better than an 8-inch step’ and a 3-inch step isn’t good enough.’
“He was a quiet guy, not a vocal leader. Everyone looked at him and really respected how hard he worked, how attentive to detail he was.”
Faneca’s play helped forge LSU’s rebound under DiNardo from six straight losing seasons. The Tigers went 7-4-1 in 1995, 10-2 in 1996 and 9-3 in 1997.
After the 1997 season, an emotional Faneca announced his decision to forego his senior season and turn pro, becoming the first LSU player to do so. His choice proved to be a good one, as he was taken with the 26th pick in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Faneca soon became a highly decorated left guard with the Steelers, named a six-time first-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He earned two more Pro Bowl honors in 2008-09 with the New York Jets before finishing his career in 2010 with the Arizona Cardinals. In all, Faneca started 201 games and played in 206 of a possible 208 games.
In his prime, Faneca was considered the top guard in the game. His most memorable moment, one that helped land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, came in the third quarter of Super Bowl XL. With the Steelers clinging to a 7-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks, Faneca pulled from his left guard position and delivered a crunching block to help spring Willie Parker on a 75-yard touchdown run in Pittsburgh’s eventual 21-10 victory.
In 2014, Faneca was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
OTHER GREATS
Mike DeMarie, G, 1969-71
A two-time All-SEC selection in 1970 and ’71, the Tigers went 27-7 during his career with an SEC championship in 1970.