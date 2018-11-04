Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.

Alabama 29, LSU 0

How It Happened

Trouble in the trenches: LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the reason for the Tigers' blowout loss to Alabama was the same as it always had been: "You've got to beat them on the line of scrimmage."

Alabama had five sacks to LSU's one, and the Crimson Tide had 10 tackles for loss to the Tigers' six. LSU wasn't able to do much of anything on offense, recording a season-low 184 offensive yards and a total of 12 rushing yards — the fewest since LSU had minus-7 yards rushing in a 31-10 loss to Florida in 1999, when the Tigers went 3-8 in Gerry DiNardo's final year.

From the beginning, it was clear that Alabama was winning in the trenches, and it seemed like LSU knew they weren't going to be able to run the football The first three plays of the game for the Tigers were passes. Joe Burrow completed the first two for a total of 13 yards, and the Tigers may have progressed to midfield had a slant pass not been batted at the line of scrimmage.

That led to a second-and-10 at the LSU 33, and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger called the first run play of the game — a zone run with Nick Brossette.

In zone blocking schemes, offensive linemen generally block the defensive lineman that is directly in front of them, and if there isn't a lineman in front of them, they move laterally down the line to help out their neighbor with a double team.

Here, that's what it appears left tackle Saahdiq Charles attempts to do with tight end Foster Moreau. Together, they double team Alabama defensive end Isaiah Buggs (No. 49).

Middle linebacker Mack Wilson blitzes past the gap between Charles and left guard Garrett Brumfield, and he quickly disrupts the run play in the backfield.

Whether it was a called blitz or a quick read on the fly is uncertain. But it jammed up what had been one of LSU's most effective running styles all season.

Pressed to pass again, LSU went with a play-action pass on the first play of its second drive. Burrow hardly had time to step up in the pocket before he was sandwiched by Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams (No. 92) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (No. 47).

Williams flows into the backfield, and Brumfield guides him into some help from Brossette. But Brumfield is unable to recover when Williams swipes his way back toward Burrow, folding the quarterback from the blindside.

Buggs is there waiting on the other end, having pulled his way past right tackle Austin Deculus.

"We've got to win one-on-ones," LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "That's on us. As o-linemen, that's on us. We'll be back next week. I promise."

The disrupted backfield disrupted LSU's attempt to go up-tempo against Alabama on its third drive. Even after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was stopped for a loss of one, Burrow hurried the team to the line and attempted to catch the Crimson tide off guard with a deep pass down field.

Even then, Alabama was able to get pressure with its basic rush of four defensive linemen, and Burrow hurried his throw while on the run. Stephen Sullivan was guarded tightly on the sideline and couldn't make the catch.

"We were trying to get the ball down the field and score," Orgeron said of that possession. "We couldn't protect. We thought that we could get some receivers open. Guys were open. We just couldn't get nothing going."

LSU punted nine consecutive times. The streak went late into the third quarter, with LSU down 22-0, when Orgeron elected to punt on fourth-and-8 at the Alabama 38.

"Couldn't protect," Orgeron said. "I didn't want to do anything stupid."

Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of 42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU sacked Tagovailoa just once, but there was enough pressure to force the Heisman frontrunner into his first interception of the season.

On first-and-10 at the Alabama 40, LSU inside linebacker Jacob Phillips blitzed through the left side of the offensive line and forced Tagovailoa into launching a deep pass toward the LSU end zone. The pass fell off the mark, landing in the hands of LSU free safety Todd Harris, who replaced John Battle after he left the game on the first play of the game due to what appeared to be a foot injury.

Even then, LSU could not capitalize off the turnover.

With less than three minutes to go in the half, down just 9-0, Burrow was sacked near the goal line from the blind side by outside linebacker Anfernee Jenning, who swiped past right tackle Adrian Magee.

The sack forced a punt and quick touchdown that set the game out of reach 16-0 at halftime.