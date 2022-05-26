HOOVER, Ala. — LSU tailgater Spencer Loe, 45, has more than enough to feed the masses during the rain delays at the Southeastern Conference tournament.
This is Loe’s favorite part of the tournament: Its infamous frequent rainstorms, which, in this case, have delayed LSU’s opening game more than a day in Hoover.
The Tigers were slated to play the third game Wednesday. Instead, they prepared to play the final game of the day late Thursday night.
“We like the late-night games,” Loe said. “This is the perfect storm for us tonight. You’ve been sitting here with all this cooped-up energy, and we like to party. You just have to embrace it.”
The Ruston native has been in Hoover with his son, Sutton, 15, since Monday with his cooking trailer (which he calls his "chuck wagon"), equipped with grills, smokers and fryers. He estimates that he spends more than $1,000 on food for the tailgate every year outside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Last night’s menu was fried pork chops with impromptu smothered cabbage and cornbread. On Thursday, they had hot dogs, hamburgers, fried fish, barbecued ribs and baked beans. Someone stirred a pot of jambalaya next to the trailer.
Then Rodney Beloso, father of LSU’s injured designated hitter, Cade Beloso, walked over to bring a tray of barbecued shrimp.
Loe’s neighbor in the RV next door, Steve Tate, 69, came up from Mamou. The two met seven years ago while parked at this tournament, and they've made it an annual event since.
Tate and with his wife, Frieda, 68, graduated from LSU, along with their two sons. They tailgate at the LSU AgCenter on football game days, then travel to all the away games in their RV. They tailgate with about 10 other RVs at every away game.
“We stopped in Baton Rouge on Thursday because we had to boil crawfish with some fans who couldn’t come. Then we left Saturday morning to come here,” Tate said.
But baseball is something special, they said. It’s all about quality time and the people they meet through the rain delays. All of their favorite memories are from the long-awaited games through rain delays or extra innings.
The first was when No. 5-seeded LSU upset No. 4 Florida in a 14-inning showdown in 2016, when pinch-hitter Jordan Romero’s RBI single brought in the winning runs for a 5-3 victory.
The second was when Todd Peterson — a pitcher — lined a three-run double to conclude LSU’s 12-inning victory over South Carolina in 2018. (You may remember that Peterson later told coach Paul Mainieri that he didn’t hit in high school.)
But the best rain-delay memories are from the people they bring together. Fans from surrounding trailers come in droves and are welcomed like family to come eat.
Thursday alone, fans from Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss were there. Now that Arkansas and Ole Miss have been eliminated from the tournament, they’re temporarily LSU fans.
“We’re here to support each other, bring the young kids and teach them how to cook and how to entertain,” Loe said. "It’s about the camaraderie and supporting the players."