It looks like the LSU basketball team will play only 17 regular-season games this season — provided the Tigers get through the next nine days without another game being scrapped by the coronavirus.

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon that LSU will play at Missouri on Saturday, March 6 — which was penciled in by the conference as a makeup date when the schedule was released last fall.

The league said in a news release that the TV network and tip time will be announced at a later date.

The game is a makeup of a Jan. 9 contest that was postponed by COVID-19 issues within Missouri's program.

LSU also had a home game with Florida postponed on Feb. 6, but it appears that contest won't be made up.

If LSU eventually plays at Missouri, Will Wade's team will have played seven of its final 10 conference games on the road.

The SEC announced the seven-game slate for the weekend of March 6-7, which includes five games that were postponed earlier and two "new" games that mirror the site of previous matchups to help balance home and away schedules.

In addition to LSU-Missouri, the March 6 schedule has Mississippi State at Auburn (originally Feb. 16), Texas A&M at Arkansas (originally Feb. 6), South Carolina at Kentucky (originally Dec. 29) and the two new games — Alabama at Georgia and Vanderbilt at Ole Miss.

The final game of the weekend on March 7 will have Florida at Tennessee (originally Feb. 10).

LSU, which is 9-5 in the league, will play at Arkansas on Saturday and host Vanderbilt on Tuesday night before taking on Missouri.

The SEC tournament is scheduled to be played March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.