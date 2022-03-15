Five Southeastern Louisiana pitchers graced the circle in their 11-2, run-rule loss to LSU on Tuesday night at Tiger Park, but one LSU pitcher handled most of her team’s time on the rubber.
That arm belonged to SEC Freshman of the Week Raelin Chaffin. While veteran Shelbi Sunseri recovers from a broken nose suffered Friday night, Beth Torina has relied more on the freshman.
Chaffin has delivered.
On Tuesday night, the freshman from Bossier City picked up where she left off Saturday night against Alabama, when she nearly pitched a perfect game. Chaffin threw four clean and efficient innings against Southeastern.
She faced only 14 batters and threw only 49 pitches, 30 of which were strikes. She struck out four and allowed only two hits.
“I thought she was a good matchup,” Torina said, “and I thought she earned the right to be out there.”
Chaffin struggled in her first two appearances of the season, in which she allowed a combined 11 hits and five earned runs across eight innings. She has flipped a switch since then.
“She’s good. She’s just good,” Torina said. “She’s a freshman, so a few growing pains early in the season, but she’s really talented. Good player, good pitcher, and I think you’re gonna keep seeing good stuff from her.”
LSU (20-7) cycled through its lineup in the third inning, taking control with a flurry of runs that forced the Lions (14-8) to go to their bullpen twice in the inning.
Another freshman, Baylea Brandon, highlighted the scoring. She nearly hit for the cycle while recording five RBIs on a home run, double and a single.
LSU leadoff hitter Danieca Coffey extended her hitting streak to nine games and her on-base streak to 25 games when she dropped a hit into right-center field and advanced to second. Ciara Briggs knocked Coffey in with a single, and Taylor Pleasants smacked her fourth home run of the year to center field to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Three batters later, Brandon faced an unexpected inside pitch, then an outside ball. She suspected the next one would come back inside, so she adjusted and smacked a three-run homer that nearly scraped the bottom of the scoreboard in right field.
It was her second hit of the day. The first was a line drive RBI to center field that scored Raeleen Gutierrez for LSU’s first run of the game.
Gutierrez also had a good night at the plate. She hit a double, batted two runs in and scored three of her own.
“I thought the entire game was what we needed to see tonight from our team,” Torina said. “We were able to make offensive adjustments, change pitcher to pitcher, change speeds from the weekend, I think they did a good job of showing up and doing exactly what we needed to do.”