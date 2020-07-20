LSU linebackers Damone Clark and Jabril Cox have been named among 51 players in the 2020 Butkus Award watch list, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday morning.
Clark, a junior from Baton Rouge, and Cox, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State, both have yet to be consistent starters for the Tigers, but they are both expected to be the two key linebackers in the new 4-3 defense under defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.
Ohio State leads with three linebackers named to the Butkus Award watch list, and LSU joins Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M with two players on the list. The Tigers had four players named to the list in 2019.
Former All-American linebacker Devin White became the first LSU player to win the Butkus Award in 2018, when he recorded 123 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles before being selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL draft.
Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 2, finalists on Nov. 23, and the winners will be named on or before Dec. 8.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Clark played in all 15 games in 2019, appearing often in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's pass rush packages. Clark started against Georgia Southern and Northwestern State as a 3-4 middle linebacker, and, against Georgia in the SEC Championship, he started at outside linebacker.
Clark finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles, plus four tackles for loss and 3½ sacks.
Cox was a two-time All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, where he helped win three FCS national championships while recording 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in three seasons. He also had six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
2020 Butkus Award watch list
|Name
|School
|Shane Lee
|Alabama
|Dylan Moses
|Alabama
|Merlin Robertson
|Arizona State
|K.J. Britt
|Auburn
|Terrel Bernard
|Baylor
|Max Richarson
|Boston College
|Kuony Deng
|California
|James Skalski
|Clemson
|Nate Landman
|Colorado
|Ventrell Miller
|Florida
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|Monty Rice
|Georgia
|Jake Hansen
|Illinois
|Mike Rose
|Iowa State
|Damone Clark
|LSU
|Jabril Cox
|LSU
|Cameron McGrone
|Michigan
|Lakia Henry
|Ole Miss
|Erroll Thompson
|Mississippi State
|Nick Bolton
|Missouri
|Troy Andersen
|Montana State
|Chazz Surratt
|North Carolina
|Paddy Fisher
|Northwestern
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|Tuf Borland
|Ohio State
|Baron Browning
|Ohio State
|Pete Werner
|Ohio State
|DaShaun White
|Oklahoma
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Oklahoma State
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State
|Isaac Slade-Matautia
|Oregon
|Hamilcar Rashed
|Oregon State
|Micah Parsons
|Penn State
|Derrick Barnes
|Purdue
|Blaze Alldredge
|Rice
|Riley Cole
|South Alabama
|Garrett Wallow
|TCU
|Henry To'o To'o
|Tennessee
|Joseph Ossai
|Texas
|Anthony Hines
|Texas A&M
|Buddy Johnson
|Texas A&M
|Riko Jeffers
|Texas Tech
|Carlton Martial
|Troy
|Devin Lloyd
|Utah
|Dimitri Moore
|Vanderbilt
|Charles Snowden
|Virginia
|Rayshard Ashby
|Virginia Tech
|Joe Tryon
|Washington
|Jahad Woods
|Washington State
|Treshaun Hayward
|Western Michigan
|Jack Sanborn
|Wisconsin