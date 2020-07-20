cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 737.JPG
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) tackles Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) on the carry in the first half between LSU and Clemson in the National Championship, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU linebackers Damone Clark and Jabril Cox have been named among 51 players in the 2020 Butkus Award watch list, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday morning.

Clark, a junior from Baton Rouge, and Cox, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State, both have yet to be consistent starters for the Tigers, but they are both expected to be the two key linebackers in the new 4-3 defense under defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Ohio State leads with three linebackers named to the Butkus Award watch list, and LSU joins Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M with two players on the list. The Tigers had four players named to the list in 2019.

Former All-American linebacker Devin White became the first LSU player to win the Butkus Award in 2018, when he recorded 123 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles before being selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL draft.

Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 2, finalists on Nov. 23, and the winners will be named on or before Dec. 8.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Clark played in all 15 games in 2019, appearing often in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's pass rush packages. Clark started against Georgia Southern and Northwestern State as a 3-4 middle linebacker, and, against Georgia in the SEC Championship, he started at outside linebacker.

Clark finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles, plus four tackles for loss and 3½ sacks.

Cox was a two-time All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, where he helped win three FCS national championships while recording 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in three seasons. He also had six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

2020 Butkus Award watch list

NameSchool
Shane LeeAlabama
Dylan MosesAlabama
Merlin RobertsonArizona State
K.J. BrittAuburn
Terrel BernardBaylor
Max RicharsonBoston College
Kuony DengCalifornia
James SkalskiClemson
Nate LandmanColorado
Ventrell MillerFlorida
Azeez OjulariGeorgia
Monty RiceGeorgia
Jake HansenIllinois
Mike RoseIowa State
Damone ClarkLSU
Jabril CoxLSU
Cameron McGroneMichigan
Lakia HenryOle Miss
Erroll ThompsonMississippi State
Nick BoltonMissouri
Troy AndersenMontana State
Chazz SurrattNorth Carolina
Paddy FisherNorthwestern
Jeremiah Owusu-KoramoahNotre Dame
Tuf BorlandOhio State
Baron BrowningOhio State
Pete WernerOhio State
DaShaun WhiteOklahoma
Amen OgbongbemigaOklahoma State
Malcolm RodriguezOklahoma State
Isaac Slade-MatautiaOregon
Hamilcar RashedOregon State
Micah ParsonsPenn State
Derrick BarnesPurdue
Blaze AlldredgeRice
Riley ColeSouth Alabama
Garrett WallowTCU
Henry To'o To'oTennessee
Joseph OssaiTexas
Anthony HinesTexas A&M
Buddy JohnsonTexas A&M
Riko JeffersTexas Tech
Carlton MartialTroy
Devin LloydUtah
Dimitri MooreVanderbilt
Charles SnowdenVirginia
Rayshard AshbyVirginia Tech
Joe TryonWashington
Jahad WoodsWashington State
Treshaun HaywardWestern Michigan
Jack SanbornWisconsin

