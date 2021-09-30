The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 22 Auburn on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 24, Auburn 21
Normally, LSU’s struggles along the offensive line would signal a loss in a series defined by the line of scrimmage. But Auburn almost lost to Georgia State, switched quarterbacks and fired an assistant coach within the last week. That doesn’t inspire much confidence. LSU looks like the more stable team right now, even if it can’t run the ball. Taking the home team.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 27, Auburn 20
Auburn blew out LSU 48-11 last year, but this is a series of nerves — not routs. Eleven of the past 17 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. So it is again. Max Johnson and his superior receiver corps counter former teammate T.J. Finley and Auburn’s bruising ground game. This rock ‘em, sock ‘em showdown goes to LSU as Auburn is in too much turmoil offensively.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 28, Auburn 24
LSU's defense had to come up with a unique plan to stop Mississippi State's passing game. This week, it's the run they must pay attention to. Auburn ranks eighth in the FBS with 257.0 rushing yards per game, so cutting that down is essential to have a fighter's chance. Then again, it wouldn't hurt to run the ball more effectively than it has all season.
Zach Ewing
LSU 28, Auburn 27
Both teams are tough to get a read on because of inconsistency, and both teams really need this one — so it figures to come down to the wire. It'll be the first time Death Valley is really rocking for a night game since before the pandemic, but Auburn handled a tough environment at Penn State well and should have a shot late.