LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Dee Anderson, LSU's third-leading receiver with 12 catches for 154 yards, will be available for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Anderson sat out during LSU's 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia, along with third-team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin.
Anderson had started in four games going into the Georgia game, and junior receiver Derrick Dillon started in Anderson's place. Dillon had one catch for nine yards.
Orgeron said Shelvin, a 6-foot-3, 362-pound true freshman, will be available for the Mississippi State game. Shelvin played in the 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana, when he recorded one tackle.
Orgeron said that sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss is suffering from a lingering injury, and that's why the North Carolina State transfer did not play against Georgia.
Orgeron is uncertain about the recovery schedule.
"I'm still trying to figure it out myself," Orgeron said.
Orgeron had said last week that Moss was ready to play, although he didn't "know how many plays he's going to get."
Orgeron had said Moss would be included in LSU's '12' personnel on offense, where the Tigers use two tight ends, including starter Foster Moreau.