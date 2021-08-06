Nick Storz arrived at LSU as a heralded pitching prospect, underwent multiple surgeries that prevented him from launching his baseball career, joined the football team full-time as a tight end and now, he faces another setback in a college career full of them.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Friday evening Storz has a medical issue that will likely prevent him from playing again. LSU will continue to gather information before ruling him out, Orgeron said, but Storz wasn't listed on the team's roster and didn't appear at the first preseason practice.

"It looks like he's going to be medical," Orgeron said. "We're not sure yet. We're still getting some information. It's unfortunate. I don't know if he'll be able to play football again. We still have a little research to do there. But it looks like that's going to happen."

Storz arrived at LSU in 2017 touted as a potential first-round draft pick on the mound. But the right-hander underwent three arm-related surgeries that prevented him from playing much until his third year, when he recorded a 1.04 ERA over 8⅔ innings during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Months later, Storz joined the football team as a backup tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Storz had the body to withstand the physicality of football. He appeared in 10 games on special teams last fall and made one tackle.

Storz then opted to devote himself to football full-time during the offseason. He appeared in line for playing time with LSU thin at tight end.

Only 2 LSU football players haven't received COVID vaccine, athletic director Scott Woodward says LSU previously announced 97.4% of its players had the vaccine, while 100% of coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers were fully vaccinated.

The Tigers will start sophomore Kole Taylor, who has six career receptions and remains most famous for having his shoe thrown against Florida. Freshman wide receiver Jack Bech also practiced with the tight ends Friday, and Orgeron said sophomore walk-on Jack Mashburn "is a guy that's got to come on."

"We may have to move somebody else if one of those guys gets hurt because we're playing with a tight end most of the time," Orgeron said. "I do believe we've got some guys that can do it."