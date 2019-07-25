Beer and wine will now be sold in the public areas of Tiger Stadium, the university announced in a news release Thursday morning.

The announcement comes two months after the Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales May 31, freeing its member schools to make individual choices on whether or not they would sell alcohol in their athletic venues.

“This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning.”

LSU plans on extending its public alcohol sales policy to its other sports venues like Alex Box Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said, but the focus at this point is on making sure the new program will be ready at Tiger Stadium this fall.

LSU announced that it will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer, plus red and white wines. No more than two alcoholic beverages can be purchased at once, and each beverage will be dispensed into a cup, per SEC policy.

Sales of alcohol will stop at the end of the third quarter. Concession stands nearest to the student section will not have alcohol sales. Those that do sell alcohol will require an ID check with each transaction.

Prices for alcohol have not yet been set, the news release said.

A designated driver program is in the works, Munson said, called "Safe Driver Tiger," where people can register as a safe driver for their group.

The SEC was the last of the Power Five leagues to lift its ban on alcohol sales, although it had permitted the sale of alcohol in its stadium to fans who were sitting in premium seating areas.

Texas A&M was the first SEC program to approve the sale of alcohol at its stadium, Kyle Field, on June 13.

At least 22 programs in the Power Five leagues serve alcohol throughout the stadium, and programs like Illinois, Rutgers, Oklahoma and Texas Tech will sell alcohol for the first time this season.

LSU officials have long advocated for the expansion of alcohol sales, and alcohol policy became a regular talking point at the SEC's annual spring meetings with its member school's presidents and athletic directors.

The complete expansion of alcohol sales at LSU's athletic venues will build on what was essentially a pilot program in the 2018-2019 academic year, when alcohol was sold in premium areas of Tiger Stadium and Alex Box Stadium.

The premium areas — called "The Chute" in Tiger Stadium and "The Yard" in Alex Box Stadium — were open to anyone 21 or older who held a ticket to the game, and the $20 admission per person included two beverages. Additional beverages were $6 each.

Whether or not those premium areas will still exist is not yet certain, Munson said.

The Chute was located on the ground level of Tiger Stadium. The area opened 2½ hours before kickoff and closed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and it was decorated with hanging lights and had food vendors and projector screens that showed the game.

The Yard operated in tented areas at the left and right outfield corners of Alex Box Stadium. The areas opened two hours before first pitch and closed at the end of the seventh inning.