Running back Tre Bradford was not listed on the roster or seen during the 30-minute viewing period of practice on Thursday.
"Tre has been separated from the university and I can't get into specifics there," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "But he is no longer on the roster."
Bradford, who transferred to Oklahoma briefly last season before returning to LSU, missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. He returned during the final regular season game against Texas A&M, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards.
The junior four-star recruit from Lancaster, Texas appeared in five games during his freshman season.