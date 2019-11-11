Heisman Trophy oddsmakers took suspended Ohio State defensive end Chase Young off the board this week.
They may as well do the same thing with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Not because Burrow is in any trouble, but because he is such a runaway favorite.
According to BetOnline.ag, Burrow is now a 1/5 favorite. That means you have to bet $5 to win $1. That means LSU fan Matt Porter, who plunked down $50 on Burrow in the offseason when he was a 200-to-1 shot, is looking even smarter now.
More on him later. According to 247Sports, Burrow is a 1/10 favorite. Either way, his closest pursuers — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — are at 10/1.
So what does this mean? It means barring an injury, or a completely dreadful game between now and the SEC Championship Game, Burrow is going to get a statue out in front of Tiger Stadium one day, next to 1959 Heisman winner Billy Cannon.
But what is the who, what and when of the Heisman process? Let’s take a look:
Who votes for the Heisman Trophy?
A total of 870 media members across the country and 58 former Heisman Trophy winners receive ballots. There is also one fan ballot, for a total of 929. The media voters are divided into six regions with 145 members each. The regions are: Northeast, Southwest, South, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Far West.
Nineteen people from Louisiana vote. Cannon was the 20th voter in the state before he died in May 2018. Louisiana is in the South region.
How does the voting happen?
Voters get electronic instructions on how to vote on the Heisman’s secure website. Voting opens Monday, Dec. 2 and closes at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
A ballot consists of a choice for first, second and third place. First place is worth three points, second place two and third place one.
Unlike with other college football awards, there is no watch list, no list of finalists. Voters are free to vote for virtually any full-time football-playing student-athlete. The only instructions on the ballot are these:
“In order that there will be no misunderstanding regarding the eligibility of a candidate, the recipient of the award MUST be a bona fide student of an accredited college or university including the United States Academies. The recipients must be in compliance with the bylaws defining an NCAA student athlete.”
How many finalists are there?
There is no set number. There are always at least three, but there can be up to six. There were actually eight in 1989, but only four attended. The number of finalists depends on how close the fourth-place finisher is to third place, how close fifth place is to fourth and so on. If there is a huge gap between, say, fourth and fifth place, the number of finalists will be cut off at four.
Finalists will be announced the evening of Dec. 9 after votes are tabulated.
When is the Heisman ceremony?
The Heisman winner is announced during a one-hour ceremony on ESPN at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The program is at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square in New York.
How can I vote?
Visit www.nissanusa.com/heisman-house. The top three players from fan voting will comprise one ballot.
When do voters typically cast their ballots?
According to the Heisman Trophy website, in 2017, 89 percent of voters waited until all games were played on conference championship weekend before casting their ballots. This may be a big factor in why Tagovailoa lost the 2018 Heisman race to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Tagovailoa struggled in the SEC Championship Game, allowing Murray to slide past and win by 296 votes.
Another important point: Once a ballot is cast, the voter is locked out of the voting system. So there is no second-guessing after, say, the conference championship games are played.
Is Porter sticking with his Heisman bet?
Porter, a commercial loan officer living in Florida, started getting messages in his online betting account after the first week of the season, offering him to cash out his bet, which will be worth $10,000 if Burrow wins the Heisman. First, Porter was offered about $1,100, but by the Monday before the LSU-Auburn game on Oct. 26, the offer had risen to $3,800.
That was the last offer he got.
“I guess on Saturday (against Alabama), Joe took their will to win, too,” Porter said Monday.
The lack of offers to cash out is fine with Porter, who figured he would have probably let it ride anyway.
“The true joy in a bet like this is actually winning it,” he said. “The money is great, but it’ll be gone in a few years. Having that story and those memories stays with you forever.”
LSU fans hope Burrow can relate.