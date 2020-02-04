Ed Orgeron wasn't more than a minute through his opening remarks the morning after LSU won the national championship when he voluntarily began to talk about recruiting.

The program was going to enjoy its new title, the LSU coach said then — but within a few days, coaching staffs across the country would be able to visit high school recruits again, and his staff needed to battle to sign the remaining top talent that could help the Tigers stay atop college football.

"It's going to be a fight," Orgeron said. "Everybody is after these guys."

With 19 players having signed letters of intent in December, LSU still has six remaining spots available before hitting the 25-scholarship maximum the NCAA permits each year.

Until the early signing period first began in 2017, the bulk of recruiting classes were finalized in February. Now, most recruits sign in December, leaving college coaches focused on a final few players who have waited two more months to make their decisions.

Five players remain committed to LSU, but don't expect them all to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday — and don't be surprised if Orgeron holds onto a few scholarship spots to test the transfer market later on this offseason.

"You know," said Barton Simmons, 247Sports' national recruiting reporter, "it might not be the busiest day."

Two players would make for major recruiting victories for Orgeron and LSU, and both are defensive tackles: Jordan Burch, committed to South Carolina, and the undecided McKinnley Jackson.

The five-star Burch, the nation's No. 8 overall recruit according to 247Sports, could "pull a surprise" and choose LSU over his homestate Gamecocks, Simmons said, but the Tigers are "probably trailing" on luring the four-star Jackson (nation's No. 9 DT) away from the grips of Alabama or Auburn.

Orgeron has long been outspoken in his desire to have a dominant defensive line, and the addition of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini reinforces the team's pursuit of defensive linemen who attack the backfield like Auburn's Derrick Brown or Alabama's Quinnen Williams.

If LSU doesn't land Burch or Jackson, it could be a comparatively quiet Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

"I wouldn't be surprised if LSU doesn't end with a big flurry," Simmons said.

The Tigers are expected to add three players who committed to the program since January.

Four-star running back Kevontre Bradford, the nation's No. 13 running back from Lancaster, Texas, committed to the Tigers amid speculation that the program had moved on from five-star Houston running back Zachary Evans.

Bradford would join a young backfield that includes Chris Curry, John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, who are all in the running to replace the SEC's leading rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who declared early for the NFL draft.

Dwight McGlothern, a long, 6-foot-2, 180-pound, three-star cornerback from Texas, is expected to fill out the depth in the 2020 recruiting class along with Elias Ricks, the nation's No. 2 cornerback recruit.

Ricks is expected to play in 2020 across from returning cornerback Derek Stingley, competing for the spot left behind by senior Kristian Fulton.

Four-star wide receiver Alex Adams committed to the Tigers early last week, and he's a dynamic player who helped South Pike High to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in Mississippi.

LSU may have to wait on Haynesville High defensive tackle CamRon Jackson (nation's No. 56 DT) and Texas cornerback Lorando Johnson (nation's No. 28 CB), who will have to complete academic work to become eligible.

Most of the LSU's needs were met in December.

With most departures of starting positions, a substantial recruit was added to LSU's roster.

Justin Jefferson, who set a single-season school record for receptions (102), and Thaddeus Moss, who broke single-season school records for receptions (42) and receiving yards (534) by a tight end, both left early for the NFL and are being replaced by top-rated talent.

Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert is already on campus, and Westgate High's Kayshon Boutte (nation's No. 24 overall recruit) signed his letter of intent in December, along with Rummel High's Koy Moore (No. 49 receiver).

On defense, LSU's front seven was replenished by the signings of Antoine Sampah and Josh White, both top 10 inside linebackers, outside linebacker Phillip Webb (nation's No. 56 overall recruit), and five defensive linemen, including top tackles Jaquelin Roy (No. 6 defensive tackle) and Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT).

The quarterback room in Baton Rouge, which once had only two scholarship players in 2018, will now have signees Max Johnson (No. 10 pro-style QB) and TJ Finley (No. 19 pro-style QB) along with returners Myles Brennan and Peter Parrish.

Perhaps the biggest reconstruction project on the team will be at offensive line, which lost every starter except right tackle Austin Deculus. The rotation is expected to fill in with veterans like tackle Dare Rosenthal, center Chasen Hines, plus guards Ed Ingram, Anthony Bradford and Kardell Thomas.

But LSU landed four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil during the early signing period, plus three-star guards Marlon Martinez and Xavier Hill.