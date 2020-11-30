After averaging 26.0 points in his first two collegiate games, LSU guard Cameron Thomas was honored Monday as the Southeastern Conference's Freshman of the Week.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, poured in 27 points in his LSU debut to help the Tigers take a 94-81 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thanksgiving night.

Thomas became the 13th LSU player to score 21 points or more in his first varsity game.

Less than 48 hours later, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native had 25 points — 21 in the second half alone — as he tried to rally LSU back from a 12-point second-half deficit in an eventual 85-81 setback against Saint Louis University.

Thomas made 10 field goals in each of those games, with eight of those 20 makes coming from beyond the arc.

He connected on 51.3% of his shots from the field — including 42.1% from 3-point range.

Wade's radio show to debut

The first of 14 Will Wade radio shows is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

The show will be carried live on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Wade will be joined each week by Chris Blair, the "Voice of the Tigers."

Tuesday's show will follow the first Nikki Fargas radio show of the season, which begins at 6 p.m.

Listeners can call in at (800) 315-8255 or tweet questions to Wade and Blair @LSUradio.

Wade's show will normally air on Monday unless LSU is playing on Tuesday night. Also, six shows will air on Wednesday night — Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 3.