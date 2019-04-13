LSU third baseman Chris Reid exited Saturday's 4-1 loss to Missouri because he pulled his right hamstring, coach Paul Mainieri said.

The senior who batted cleanup for the Tigers left the game after striking out to end the third inning with a runner in scoring position.

"I'm sure he won't play tomorrow," Mainieri said. "I don't know how long it'll keep him out."

Reid's injury came one day after center fielder Zach Watson and starting pitcher Zack Hess both pulled muscles in their groins. Watson did not play on Saturday.

"I don't know if it has to do with the cold weather up here or what," Mainieri said, "but that's the third pulled muscle we've had in two days."

Reid, who's batting .302 with 24 RBIs, pulled his hamstring when he ran out a ground ball in the first inning, Mainieri said.

Two innings later, after Reid struck out during his second at-bat, LSU moved Hal Hughes over to third base and inserted Drew Bianco at second base.

"You got to do the best you can with the guys you have," Mainieri said. "You have no choice."