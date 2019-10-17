LSU vs. Alabama has been played on prime time on CBS every year since 2011. But it looks like that streak will end in 2019.

According to AL.com, indications are that the negotiations between the Southeastern Conference, CBS and ESPN needed to move the game won't materialize.

CBS, in its contract with the SEC, gets one prime-time kickoff slot per year. This season the network used the time slot to broadcast Notre Dame vs. Georgia last September.

The report says if there's interest from CBS to negotiate a deal with ESPN to move the game then CBS must contact the SEC office. Contact reportedly hasn't been made.

Unless something unexpected happens, the Tigers and Crimson Tide will likely play at 2:30 p.m.

LSU has been a big draw for TV networks so far this season. The Tigers' game against Florida was ESPN's most-watched college football game in nearly two years and ranks in the top five of ESPN's most-watched October games of the past 25 years.

Alabama has an eight-game win streak over LSU, including a 29-0 win in 2018, which was played in prime time.