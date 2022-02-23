When LSU's new football staff took over, head coach Brian Kelly and his assistants understood they needed to rebuild the roster after the team had less than 40 scholarship players available for the Texas Bowl.

Kelly prefers to build the foundation of his program through strong freshman classes, but as he started his tenure, there were immediate needs that could only be filled by more experienced transfers, particularly at offensive line and cornerback.

LSU ended up signing 13 transfers — so far — and 15 freshmen, trying to strike a balance between the two.

"I think it started with immediate needs versus player development and knowing we had to balance it in some fashion," Kelly said. "We're going to take the field against Florida State, and we needed to have a roster that allowed us to compete right away. That 13 represents filling immediate needs."

LSU added two offensive linemen, two defensive backs, two corners, one wide receiver, one running back, two linebackers, one defensive lineman, a long snapper and a punter.

Even within those transfers, LSU had to make decisions because of eligibility. It couldn't take too many players with one year left, such as safety Joe Foucha. Otherwise, it would face another roster issue next year.

"How many of those transfer players had eligibility remaining?" special teams coordinator and recruiting Brian Polian said. "We could not take a huge number of guys that only had a year left, because then the roster was going to get top heavy and we're going to face different issues coming down the road."

Polian led LSU's approach to the transfer portal, along with the help of multiple staff members. Polian also leaned on his father, former NFL general manager Bill Polian, and his brother Chris Polian, an NFL executive, because of their experience with free agency.

In the future, LSU will sign more high school players and transfers with multiple years of eligibility to meet the 85-man roster.

But for now, LSU still has four spots remaining. LSU's coaches emphasized that spring practice will help them figure out who they have on the roster, which could influence perceived needs and determine who else they target in the portal this cycle.