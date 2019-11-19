LSU women’s basketball Nikki Fargas said Ayana Mitchell is like “the calm in the storm” for the Lady Tigers this season.
Through four games, the senior forward has continued to assert herself in the lane. Like last season, she is close to averaging a double-double with 11 points per game and 8.8 rebounds.
“She’s consistent, she’s tough, she knows the game and she’s competed at a high level against some really talented players,” Fargas said. “To me, that exudes confidence. When you play in that place that she’a playing in, it’s only going to rub off on her teammates.”
After spending five days and two games on the road, the Mitchell and the Lady Tigers will return home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to face Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lions are still looking for their first win of the season, while the Lady Tigers (3-1) hope to extend their winning streak to three games.
“Playing another Louisiana team, obviously you want to compete and represent LSU,” Fargas said. “We hope to be able to take what we did in the second half of the Tulane game and continue that same type of fight and defensive tenacity and offensive execution.”
Since a loss to Florida State on Nov. 9, LSU is averaging 62 points per game and holding opponents to 52 points per game.
“We’re able to get early offense going through our defense, which is going to be out bread and butter,” Fargas said. “I like that we’re switching up our defensive schemes. We’re pressing a little bit more and running some man-to-man. It’s allowing us to throw the cadence off the game for the opposing team.”
Junior point guard Khayla has been a key piece for the Lady Tigers so far this season and Fargas said she has taken on a leadership role at the position. Pointer is leading the Lady Tigers in both scoring and assists at 17.5 points per game and four assists per game.
While Pointer, Mitchell and center Faustine Aifuwa has continued to lead the team in scoring, Fargas is pleased with the effort from other players during the recent stretch.
Fargas had challenged the players off the bench to contribute more in recent weeks. Senior guard Mercedes Brooks has been one of those contributors, putting up nine points in the win over Tulane.
“She’s done a great job of coming off the bench and giving us a punch,” Fargas said.
Fargas said that even with a losing record, Southeastern is still a team that can give the Lady Tigers trouble by getting out in transition and spreading the floor.
“They play hard for 40 minutes, they’re well coached,” Fargas said. “We’ve got to be ready to come back. We talk about not having a let down and you want to start playing some really good basketball right now. We want to push our team to play at LSU’s level and not necessarily play to the score.”