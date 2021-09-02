The LSU Tigers didn’t go bowling last season for the first time since 1999, choosing to try to diminish their NCAA investigation problems with a self-imposed one-year ban. The Tigers are back in the market for a postseason destination in 2021 though, but predicably LSU’s bowl projections are all over the map. Some see LSU in a New Year’s Six bowl, at least one has the Tigers back where they started the season this week: in Houston for the Texas Bowl.
In case you’re wondering, this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 31 in the Cotton and Orange bowls, with the national championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Iowa
CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Oliver Hodgkinson, ProFootballNetwork.com: Gator Bowl vs. Boston College
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State
Erick Smith, USA Today: Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. West Virginia