lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 4940.JPG

LSU coach Ed Orgeron holds the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy up as the Tigers celebrate their 63-28 win over Oklahoma to send them to the CFP National Championship Game, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU Tigers didn’t go bowling last season for the first time since 1999, choosing to try to diminish their NCAA investigation problems with a self-imposed one-year ban. The Tigers are back in the market for a postseason destination in 2021 though, but predicably LSU’s bowl projections are all over the map. Some see LSU in a New Year’s Six bowl, at least one has the Tigers back where they started the season this week: in Houston for the Texas Bowl.

In case you’re wondering, this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 31 in the Cotton and Orange bowls, with the national championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Iowa

CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Oliver Hodgkinson, ProFootballNetwork.com: Gator Bowl vs. Boston College

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. West Virginia

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments