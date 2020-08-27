The latest athlete to speak out in support of the Black community? Former LSU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengal Joe Burrow.

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing," Burrow wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. "How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than 'I stand with you.'"

Burrow's comments come as athletes around the country have protested the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Black, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier this week.

Blake was shot seven times in the back after being tasered while his three children sat in the backseat of his car. He is now paralyzed.

Police were attempting to arrest Blake in connection with a domestic violence dispute. A knife was found in Blake's vehicle but the officers did not report how or if the knife was involved incident.

Burrow's comment is just the latest example of the Heisman winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick using his platform to advocate for social justice.

In May, he weighed in on the death of George Floyd, saying, "The Black community needs our help."

"They have been unheard for far too long," Burrow wrote on Twitter. "Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Burrow has also touched on topics including advocating for college student-athletes. In his speech for winning the Heisman Trophy, he also brought attention to poverty and hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

"There are so many people there who don't have a lot," Burrow said. "I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home with not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

His words resulted in thousands of dollars of donations flowing into both Ohio and Baton Rouge food banks.

