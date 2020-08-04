The Southeastern Conference has approved a plan that will move the start of preseason camp back almost two weeks from when it was originally scheduled.

Teams can practice 25 times over a 40-day period starting Aug. 17, the league announced Tuesday. Teams are limited to 20 hours of football access per week, and teams must take two days off each week.

LSU's Travez Moore issues warning after coronavirus experience; virus 'is real' LSU senior linebacker Travez Moore shared his experience with coronavirus on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He is thought to be the first Tigers …

The news comes a week after the SEC announced it was moving to a 10-game, league-only season that begins Sept. 26. The league has not yet released the updated schedules for its teams.

LSU was originally scheduled to begin camp Aug. 7, but the delayed season put their practice schedule in flux.

In the SEC's revised preseason schedule, teams can still practice from Aug. 7 up until Aug. 16, but they are limited to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning he heard the league might move it to Aug. 10, and he was thinking players and coaches would report to campus Sunday.

LSU last held a two-a-day practice Friday and was originally scheduled to report to preseason camp Thursday. This week, there are no practices, Orgeron said, and the coaches are on vacation, waiting for the official time to return.

"I think the team's going to have to report on Sunday, but I'm not sure of that yet," Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with WNXX-FM, 104.5. "I haven't told them that yet. I'm just waiting for the final word from the SEC."

LSU's Ed Orgeron is still 'waiting' from SEC on when preseason camp can start, more Preseason football camp will get pushed back, but the official start date is still unannounced. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning he's…

Orgeron said he's going to "treat it like a bowl practice" by scheduling strategic days off to keep players fresh.

Orgeron said he has "no clue" what the 2020 schedule looks like. LSU will likely play its usual six-game West Division opponents, its scheduled East Division opponents (Florida and South Carolina), plus two more teams from the East. It is expected the dates of previously scheduled games will be somewhat shuffled to accommodate the changes across the league.

LSU's marquee rematch with Texas was canceled with the SEC's decision, along with nonconference games against UT-San Antonio, Rice and Nicholls State. Orgeron has expressed disappointment in the losses of those games, and he showed optimism for the prospects of a league-only season — the kind of year that, if played, would be without the small-school matchups in the SEC that has drawn criticism in past years.

+3 LSU football is experimenting with new helmet shields; here's why they're getting 'mixed reviews' Greg Stringfellow is in charge of a difficult project in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The LSU equipment manager is attempting to li…

The SEC and Atlantic Coast Conference usually play an eight-game conference schedule, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play a nine-game league schedule.

"Buckle up, big boy," Orgeron said. "What else can you say, man? Hey, what a challenge. The best conference in the world. You play eight conference games and now you're going to play 10. You're going to play no out-of-conference games, but you know what? To get to the top — the top of the mountaintop, you have to be the very best and beat the very best. That's part of being in the SEC, so I welcome the challenge."