Perfect game named six LSU baseball players to its Top 100 College Sophomores list.
Dylan Crews led the list as the No. 1 sophomore to watch. Crews was already named preseason first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and second-team All-American by Perfect Game. As last year's Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, Crews batted .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 12 stolen bases and 42 RBIs.
Arizona transfer Jacob Berry made the No. 4 spot on the list. Berry received preseason first-team All-American honors by both Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball. As Collegiate Baseball's National Co-Freshman of the Year, Berry batted .352 with a team-high 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.
Tre' Morgan, a preseason second-team All-American by both Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball, was no. 8 on the list, rounding out three LSU players in within the top 10. Morgan was a freshman All-American and SEC All-Defensive team member, batted .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 RBIs last season.
Shortstop Jordan Thompson, left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman and right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd round out the list of LSU players at No. 61, No. 77 and No. 87 on the list.
Thompson was named to the NCAA Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team for batting .333 with two doubles and an RBI. As a 2021 member of the Freshman All-SEC team, he batted .250 with four doubles, one triple, eight homers, 26 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases.
Coleman was also voted to the NCAA Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team last season after he limited the Ducks to one run on three hits in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts. He also had standout performances as a reliever against Texas A&M and Alabama.
Floyd made 20 relief appearances last season, recording 14 walks and 39 strikeouts through 24.1 innings, while limiting opponents to a .195 batting average. He allowed no runs on one hit in 3.2 innings with four walks and four strikeouts against Texas A&M last season. He also struck out the first four batters he faced in his SEC debut against eventual World Series champion Mississippi State.