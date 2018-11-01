Just in case you need another reason to prove why LSU-Alabama isn't just another game...
Nick Saban, a coach who gives fairly mundane answers in news conferences but is also known for the occasional blow-up, cut loose a bit on his weekly radio show Thursday night, a few days before the monster matchup between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Tigers on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
According to 247 Sports, a caller asked Saban what his strategy might be if Alabama wins the coin toss.
"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass, is what I hope we do," Saban said.
Believe it or not, the dissection of this game in the past two weeks has reached the point of debating what the coin-toss winning team might choose to do. In Baton Rouge, there's a school of thought that says the Tigers, should they win the toss, elect to receive the ball, rather than go on defense first, since All-American linebacker Devin White won't play until the second half because of his targeting suspension.
At other times in his show, Saban praised LSU, which he's done several times this week in his public appearances.
Perhaps he paid the Tigers their biggest compliment with a simple comment.
"We're going to have to play damn good to beat them," he said.
The spicy Saban comment is likely a breath of fresh air for many Alabama and LSU fans alike. The talk of "this is just another game" is nothing more than coachspeak. Even Orgeron opted to avoid that cliche.
"I know how big this game is for the state of Louisiana (and) for our football team, but I'm not going to make it bigger in life that (the players) can't handle it," Orgeron said Monday at his weekly news conference. "We're not gonna say it's like any other game. We understand this is the game."
Orgeron added that there's nothing he can say or do to get his players more fired up for the matchup.
Of course there's also last year's famous Orgeron sound byte after the Tide's 24-10 win in Tuscaloosa.
"We came here to beat Alabama," Orgeron said with an intense demeanor a year ago in his postgame news conference. "We're coming. We're coming. And we ain't backing down."
The series been a lopsided affair in the past several years. The Tide has won seven straight games. The last win for LSU came in the "Game of the Century" in November 2011 in a 9-6 overtime win in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers have kept recent games in Tiger Stadium close. Alabama's average margin of victory during its win streak is seven points.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS in the network's lone annual primetime window.
LSU announced Monday that the game is sold out.