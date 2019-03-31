Amanda Sanchez made sure the No. 8 LSU softball team kept up its string of Southeastern Conference series victories.
Sanchez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and the Tigers defeated No. 16 South Carolina 9-1 in the series finale Sunday afternoon in Tiger Park.
LSU (31-7, 9-3 SEC) won its fourth SEC series in as many tries after losing Saturday night's game 7-5 to South Carolina (25-10, 3-8).
“It’s huge," LSU coach Beth Torina said in a statement. "I think the loss yesterday is a huge deal if we come out and lose today, but things happen in the SEC. It’s a long season and the fact that they're resilient saves the weekend and saves the series. It shows that we are a good team, a solid team.”
The Gamecocks got on the board first Sunday, with a run in the top of the first. But Sanchez answered with her sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1.
The Tigers put six more runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Shemiah Sanchez reached on an error by the right fielder, followed by a two-run homer to right center from Elyse Thornhill.
Then Georgia Clark reached on a walk, and Savannah Stewart and Aliyah Andrews both singled to second base. With two outs and the bases loaded, Amanda Sanchez hit a grand slam to center field for a 7-1 lead.
The big day gives Amanda Sanchez, a transfer from Missouri, seven home runs and 47 RBIs in her first season playing for LSU.
“Amanda Sanchez was amazing today," Torina said. "The whole time we were just so glad that she is on our team. I thought Shelbi Sunseri did a nice job on the mound. All their hits were followed by outs, and I think that’s good that we were able to stop the bleeding, which was the problem yesterday. We let it all snowball on us. They did get some things, but we were able to get the next out.”
The Tigers ended the game an inning early with two more runs in the sixth. Taryn Antoine's RBI single made it 8-1, and Shelbi Sunseri's infield hit brought home Andrews with the winning run.
Sunseri (8-4) also picked up the victory pitching with a complete game, allowing one run and striking out three.
Andrews stole her 38th base of the season and is eight away from the single-season school record.
The Tigers will be on the road next weekend for a three-day SEC series at Mississippi State. The first game is at 6 p.m. Friday.