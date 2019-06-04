With the 79th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected Zach Watson, LSU's junior center fielder.

Watson, a Ruston native, went with the first pick of the third round. The slot value, according to mlb.com, positioned Watson for a $780,400 signing bonus.

Watson has started in center field for LSU since March 11, 2017. He has batted over .300 all three years at LSU with 23 career home runs.

A two-time member of the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive team and a freshman All-American, Watson's speed and range in the outfield sets him apart.

Watson returned to school for his junior year after falling in the draft as an eligible sophomore. Watson was the second LSU player selected in the draft, following shortstop Josh Smith.