A hard fall took LSU sophomore gymnast Sami Durante out of the lineup last week, but coach D-D Breaux is hopeful she can be back in action this Friday when the Tigers travel to face Kentucky.
Durante fell during the pre-meet warmup against North Carolina State on bars, suffering a concussion.
“Her hand slipped under the bar and she landed on her back and threw her head back,” Breaux said Monday. “She took a hit on a pretty firm mat.”
Durante was immediately scratched from the LSU lineup and put in concussion protocol. Breaux said she is currently day-to-day leading up to Friday’s meet at Kentucky (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
“We’re hoping she will be symptom-free in 48 hours, and then we can make an adjustment (to the lineup) on intrasquad day,” Breaux said, referring to a late-week practice session that determines that week’s lineup.
Durante competed on bars and balance beam in LSU’s first four meets, with a pair of 9.85s in the Tigers’ season opener against California.
LSU still No. 5 nationally
The Tigers remained No. 5 in this week’s national rankings, but the team’s season average nosed over the 197 mark for the first time with a 197.150 score against N.C. State.
LSU, 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference, ranks fourth nationally in vault, bars and beam and sixth on floor. The Tigers have a 197.025 average, just behind No. 4 Utah (197.205) and well ahead of No. 6 Georgia (196.608).
Kentucky is ranked 17th with a season average of 195.800 and a high score of 196.650.
Individual rankings
Senior Sarah Finnegan, coming off her fifth all-around title in as many meets, slipped one spot from last week to No. 4 in the national all-around rankings. Finnegan also ranks fifth nationally on floor, tied for sixth on beam, seventh on bars and tied for 13th on vault.
Junior Kennedi Edney is eighth nationally on vault, 10th on beam and 12th in the all-around. Senior McKenna Kelley is 11th on floor.
Kentucky’s top-ranked gymnast is all-arounder Mollie Korth, ranked No. 25 on vault.