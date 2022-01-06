LSU leads the nation in players named on Perfect Game's latest pre-season list of All-America honors.
LSU sophomore Jacob Berry, an Arizona transfer, was atop the list as first-team All-American. Berry batted .352 in 2021 with a team-high 17 home runs and 70 RBIs, receiving first-team All-America honors from National Collegiate Baseball Writers and second-team honors from D1 and Perfect Game. He was Collegiate Baseball's National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Dylan Crews, last year's Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, was named to Perfect Game's preseason All-America second team alongside teammate Tre Morgan. Crews batted .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 42 RBIs. He also led the SEC with 163 stolen bases and was No. 3 in both batting average and on-base percentage (.453) in the conference.
Morgan, a freshman All-Americas and SEC All-Defensive team member, batted .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 RBIs last season. He held the No. 4 batting average in the SEC.
All three were previously named to Collegiate Baseball's preseason All-America list in mid-December, where both Crews and Berry were on the first-team list and Morgan on second team. Outfielder Gavin Dugas was named to its third team.
The Tigers come in ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll. LSU opens its season Feb. 18 with a three-game series against Maine.