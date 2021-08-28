The LSU volleyball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Northern Arizona three sets to one during the final match of the shortened Tiger Clasic at the PMAC.
LSU (1-1) won the first two sets 25-19, 25-22, but NAU took the third set 27-25 to keep the match rolling. LSU clinched the match with a 25-18 win.
Kylie Deberg led LSU with 16 kills and Taylor Bannister added 14 and 10 digs. The Tigers’ Karli Rose ran the offense efficiently with 44 assists. Raigen Cianciulli led LSU with 16 digs.
For NAU (0-2), Taylor Jacobsen led the way with 16 kills and 12 digs. The Tigers outhit the Lumberjacks .280-.146 and had 57 kills to NAU’s 41.