LSU enters Wednesday poised to sign another top 10, possibly a top five, recruiting class nationally.

Wednesday marks the first day of the "early signing period," a 72-hour window when high school recruits can sign binding national letters of intent to colleges.

This is the second year recruits have been allowed to sign earlier than the traditional first Wednesday of February national signing day date. Recruits who don't sign prior to Saturday will have to wait until 2019.

Follow along for live updates, news, photos, player profiles and running lists of signees:

+2 Early signing period is here! See list of LSU commitments, national rankings, more The early signing period for college football begins Wednesday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said the coaching staff feels very strong about the 1…