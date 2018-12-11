Devin White still hasn't made his decision on whether he will stay for his senior year at LSU or leave early for the NFL draft, but there are a few things that make it seem like the Tigers' star junior linebacker could return for another season.

Patrick Queen, who backs up White at inside linebacker, said Tuesday that White has told teammates that he's going to stay.

"I don't know what he's going to do, he says he's going to stay," Queen said during Tuesday's player availability. "So, if he stays, I'm ready for it."

He's going to stay?

"That's what I heard," Queen said. "But if he does: look out."

White, who was being interviewed on the other side of the room, was asked about Queen's answer, and White said that his decision will come after the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 against Central Florida, when he will "sit down with the right people" and "make the best decision for me."

White had said the same thing on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN on Dec. 7, and White tweeted Dec. 3 that there was still a lot of "business to handle."

Goodmorning Tiger Nation, To Clear Up The Rumors, I Will Be Playing In The 2019 @Fiesta_Bowl With My Brothers, Alot Of Business To Handle. God Bless 🙏🏾 #FinishStrong #GeauxTigers #GetLive40 🤠🐯 — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) December 3, 2018

It seems that unfinished business is what's pulling him back to LSU.

Devin White becomes first LSU linebacker to win the Butkus Award; establishes himself as one of the Tiger greats LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was in the middle of praising Devin White in front his teammates when the surprise walked in.

"I just want to make sure that I leave this place better than I found it," White said Monday. "Such as my legacy and stuff: what do I stand for? And that type of stuff. I want everything to be done the right way. And I don't know if I've reached that limit yet. Like it's really so much concern with me. I said at (SEC) media days that I want to be the best LSU linebacker ever, and I think it's still something I'm chasing to this point. That's why I know for sure that I can't be all the way out."

"Being a team player, all my aspirations was championships, and we still haven't won a championship," White continued. "So, that kinda put a lot on my heart. I want to bring a championship to the great state of Louisiana."

White said he sees "all the videos" of former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn and his teammates kissing the 2007 BCS national championship trophy, and he said he wonders "Why can't that be me?"

"And I know it can be me with a lot of hard work," White said.

The impact White's return would have on LSU would be substantial, and it would buck a recent trend of talented Tigers leaving early for the NFL draft.

Starting cornerback Greedy Williams, a Thorpe finalist, declared early for the draft on Dec. 2, and LSU has sent 32 underclassmen to the draft since 2013.

White is considered by multiple media organizations as a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Players selected in the first round of the 2018 draft earned a signing bonus of at least $5 million, according to Forbes.

"Either way, I'm happy for him," Queen said. "Whatever his decision is, it's a brotherhood. We're happy for each other."

White, who was named first team AP All-America this week, is one of the cornerstones in defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 defense, which ranks 22nd nationally with 20.9 points allowed per game.

White is the first player in program history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. He leads the team with 115 total tackles (tied 28th nationally), which trails only Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (118 tackles) for the most in the Southeastern Conference.

White's 26 career starts also make him the most tenured member of the linebacker group.

There are eight other inside linebackers on LSU's roster who are due back to return next season, and four of them, including starter Jacob Phillips, have recorded at least one tackle.

Damone Clark, a true freshman from Southern Lab High, has played in 11 games this season, mostly on special teams, and has recorded one tackle.

Micah Baskerville, another true freshman from Evangel Christian Academy, started opposite White against Florida when starter Jacob Phillips missed the game due to injury.

Baskerville, who has 18 tackles this season, will likely play in Phillips' spot again during the first of the Fiesta Bowl, since Phillips was ejected for targeting in overtime in the 74-72, seven overtime loss at Texas A&M.

LSU has two verbal commitments from inside linebackers in its 2019 recruiting class: John Ehret High's Donte Starks (No. 6 inside linebacker), and Kendall McCallum (No. 31) from Oxford High in Oxford, Ala.